American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Matthew G. Mckenna Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Software Stock Up 1.2 %

AMSWA opened at $15.32 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $516.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.85.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of American Software

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Software by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 228,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

