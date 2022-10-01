United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. Acquires 2,932 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

