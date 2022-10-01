TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Randy H. Thurman Sells 40,255 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $4.06 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a negative net margin of 22,835.03%. Equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.