TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Randy H. Thurman Sells 40,255 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $4.06 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a negative net margin of 22,835.03%. Equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

