GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Giles Woodgate Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Giles Woodgate purchased 75,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,950.00 ($43,321.68).

Giles Woodgate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Giles Woodgate purchased 37,793 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,013.70 ($23,785.80).

On Tuesday, September 20th, Giles Woodgate purchased 12,207 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,986.30 ($7,682.73).

On Wednesday, August 24th, Giles Woodgate bought 100,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,500.00 ($63,986.01).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Featured Stories

