Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Chairman Lewis J. Critelli Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

