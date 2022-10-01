Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Charles Cherington Acquires 17,900 Shares

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 17,900 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CMRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

