Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Charles Cherington Acquires 17,900 Shares

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 17,900 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00.
Shares of CMRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
