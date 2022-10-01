Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Charles Fear Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Charles Fear acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, hospitality, and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

