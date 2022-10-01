RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Ross Walker Acquires 100,000 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Rating) insider Ross Walker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($104,895.10).

RPMGlobal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

About RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It operates through Software and Advisory divisions. The company provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support services; and technical, advisory, and training services.

