RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Ross Walker Acquires 100,000 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Rating) insider Ross Walker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($104,895.10).
RPMGlobal Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
About RPMGlobal
