Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 23,376 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $142,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

