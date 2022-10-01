Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 23,376 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NKTX stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $27.82.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
