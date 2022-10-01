Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Rises By 44.6%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 173,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

WDH opened at $1.09 on Friday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

