Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Edmond Safra Acquires 133,700 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 133,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $223,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,501,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,152.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra purchased 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Further Reading

