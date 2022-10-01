Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,923.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $7,672,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

