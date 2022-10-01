Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Acquires 200,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

CCO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after buying an additional 2,047,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $25,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

