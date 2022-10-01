Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 2,103 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 542,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

