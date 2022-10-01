Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 105,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amcor by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

