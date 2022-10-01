Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon Sells 3,831 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,555,268.20.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$71.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.95. The company has a market cap of C$24.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$38.10 and a 12 month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

