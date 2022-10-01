BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 11,347 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,801 shares in the company, valued at $61,668,384.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

