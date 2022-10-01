Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

