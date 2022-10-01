Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $929,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

