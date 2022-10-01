Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

NYSE CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

