ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson Sells 2,500 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ICF International Stock Up 0.1 %

ICF International stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

