RareX Limited (ASX:REE) Insider Jeremy Robinson Acquires 9,460,038 Shares of Stock

RareX Limited (ASX:REE – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Robinson bought 9,460,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$378,401.52 ($264,616.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

RareX Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, and rare earths deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Cummins Range Rare Earths project located in the East Kimbley region of Western Australia. The company also has an agreement to acquire 100% interest in three cobalt licenses in Morocco.

