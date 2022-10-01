Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,724,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,876,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,508,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,218. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

