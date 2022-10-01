DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

