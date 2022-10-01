Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

