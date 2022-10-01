Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

PTC stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.