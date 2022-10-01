Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.64 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
