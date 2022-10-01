Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.