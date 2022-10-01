uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 70,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 495,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

