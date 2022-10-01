ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

