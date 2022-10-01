Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

