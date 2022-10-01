Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

