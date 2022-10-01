MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $23.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

