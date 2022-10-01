MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $145.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

