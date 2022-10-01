MAI Capital Management Invests $535,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

DVN opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.