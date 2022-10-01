CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. CSL has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

See Also

