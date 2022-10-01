Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HQL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
