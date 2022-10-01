Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HQL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

