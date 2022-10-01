Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 81.3% in September

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 42.69%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.