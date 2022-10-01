Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$88.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,131,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after buying an additional 523,124 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 244,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

