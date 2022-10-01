Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

