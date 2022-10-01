Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
CRVS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.