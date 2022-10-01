Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

CRVS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

