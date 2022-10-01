Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

CRVS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

