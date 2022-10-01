Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280,555 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2,931.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 939,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.