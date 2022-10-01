Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,401.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.88. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKWBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rockwool A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

