Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,094.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

