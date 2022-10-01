Bruce William Aunger Purchases 7,500 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,500 shares in the company, valued at C$176,400.

Unisync Price Performance

Shares of TSE UNI opened at C$2.40 on Friday. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

