Bruce William Aunger Purchases 7,500 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,500 shares in the company, valued at C$176,400.
Unisync Price Performance
Shares of TSE UNI opened at C$2.40 on Friday. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Unisync
