Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 205,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

