Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 457.7% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 797.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 92,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETO opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

