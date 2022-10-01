CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

