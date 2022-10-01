Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kurita Water Industries in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

KTWIY opened at 71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 74.89. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of 65.62 and a twelve month high of 106.71.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.