Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

PEP stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



